Portions of several interviews on immigration.

Rob Goodwin leads an immigration discussion.

Immigration, legal and not, is seldom out of the news for long.

And it pretty much parked on the front pages this year and stayed there, due in large part to the election campaigns.

Immigration will continue to be a hot topic as new people take office in 2017.

We take parts from several of our interviews in the subject area and combine them for a full hour of immigration perspectives.

Listen with us and relive some of the key moments.