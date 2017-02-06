Ammon Bundy's Oregon Attorney Wants Charges Dismissed In Courthouse Scuffle

The attorney for the leader of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation wants a judge to dismiss charges against him related to a courthouse scuffle.

Lawyer Marcus Mumford was tased by U.S. Marshals last October in the moments after a jury found seven refuge occupiers not guilty of conspiracy charges related to the January 2016 takeover.

Mumford argued that his client, Ammon Bundy, should have been released following his acquittal. But Judge Anna Brown said he had to stay in custody because he faced felony charges in Nevada for his role in a 2014 standoff.

Mumford's attorney says the misdemeanor charges should be dismissed, citing, quote – outrageous government misconduct that precipitated the charges. He also says that the charges are vague and he wasn’t notified that his conduct was unlawful.

A trial in the case is set for April 17.

