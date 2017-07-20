Advocacy Group, Oregon Republican Feud Over Health Care Town Hall

Oregon Republican Rep. Julie Parrish alleges invites to a West Linn town hall Aug. 1 — purportedly with her in attendance — are "fake" and a "sham."

Our Oregon, the advocacy group organizing the town hall in West Linn, says they never told people Parrish would attend the town hall. Instead, they say, she was invited to attend and discuss health care issues with constituents. They say Parrish declined that invitation.

Parrish represents District 37, which includes West Linn.

Parrish is at the center of an effort to put the brakes on a $670 million health care provider tax to fund Medicaid. Oregon lawmakers approved that Democrat-backed bill in June.

Earlier this month, Parrish and two GOP representatives filed paperwork to challenge the bill by taking it before voters. Our Oregon has opposed that effort.

On Facebook, Parrish used Our Oregon's town hall invitation as an opportunity to highlight her efforts to stop the bill.

"Maybe they're mad that this session we called out that public employee health care costs $1 billion more per capita across the public employee population than Washington state's public employee costs," Parrish wrote.

"There were three ways we could have kept Medicaid funded, without passing a half-billion in new taxes," she added. "Sadly, 'Our Oregon' is all about the status quo."

The town hall invitation on Facebook does not indicate Parrish would be in attendance.

Our Oregon has publicly criticized Parrish and local Republicans in the past for their stance on health care.

The group says they are hosting health care town halls in Bend, Hood River and Jackson County, as well. They say they’ve invited other representatives to attend those meetings.

Parrish did not immediately respond to request for comment.

