Complete this sentence: "Moon River, wider _____________." If you said "than a mile," you're familiar with the music of Johnny Mercer.

His songs form the heart of a program coming to the stage on February 18th, with vocals by Chris Williams and guitar by Ed Dunsavage.

It is the kickoff to an entire season of performances from the Siskiyou Music Project.

Ed and Chris visit the studio to give us a preview.