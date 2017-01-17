8 AM | The Function Of CASAs In The Child Welfare System

The child foster care system can't seem to stay out of the news for long.

The very concept of foster care comes with some issues: removing children from their homes and putting them in the care of strangers. Tweaks and overhauls come about from time to time, but some issues remain.

The court appointed special advocate--CASA--system is designed to keep another set of eyes on kids in foster care, and the voluntary system is always looking for new volunteers.

CASA of Siskiyou County is one of many such programs around the country, and we learn more about the system in this interview.

Guests: former foster child Jenn Hollyday, her former foster parent Karen Whitehead, and CASA advocate Kristine Weld.

