Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

8 AM | The Function Of CASAs In The Child Welfare System

By & 50 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

The child foster care system can't seem to stay out of the news for long. 

Credit Chris Darling/Wikimedia

The very concept of foster care comes with some issues: removing children from their homes and putting them in the care of strangers.  Tweaks and overhauls come about from time to time, but some issues remain. 

The court appointed special advocate--CASA--system is designed to keep another set of eyes on kids in foster care, and the voluntary system is always looking for new volunteers. 

CASA of Siskiyou County is one of many such programs around the country, and we learn more about the system in this interview. 

Guests: former foster child Jenn Hollyday, her former foster parent Karen Whitehead, and CASA advocate Kristine Weld.  
 

Tags: 
foster care

Related Content

Foster Youth Comment On Foster Care

By & Aug 1, 2016
Chris Darling/Wikimedia

Taking children away from their parents and placing them in foster homes can be a bumpy process for all the people involved. 

Just ask the young people who were placed in foster care.  We do just that, in a chat with Oregon Foster Youth Connection

OFYC is an advocacy group made up of current and former foster kids, ages 14 to 25. 

Michelle Palmer from Lane County, who does some national work on the issue, joins us. 

Fixing Foster Care In Oregon

By & Mar 21, 2016
Steevven1/Wikimedia

Foster care for children always begins with a crisis. 

Child welfare agencies do not have the luxury of planning in advance to remove children from biological parents and place them with foster parents. 

But several voices in Oregon say the state can do a better job making sure children in the system are properly cared for.  The voices include state Rep. Duane Stark of Grants Pass, himself a foster parent. 

Stark helped pass some bills relating to foster care in the recently completed legislative session. 