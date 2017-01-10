4th Person Found Dead From Hypothermia On Portland Streets

Portland police say a fourth person has died from hypothermia during the recent series of winter storms.

Police found the body of a man at the bottom of a steep embankment near Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Tuesday morning. The man appeared to have been living in the woods below the street.

Detectives have not released the man’s name, but they say their early investigation indicates he died from hypothermia. He was 29.

Three other homeless people in Portland have died from the cold this year, including a woman Saturday night.

