4 Oregon Metro Areas Among Nation's Worst For Air Pollution

Four Oregon metro areas are among the 50 worst nationwide for air pollution spikes, a new report from American Lung Association finds.

Eugene ranks 24th for short-term particle pollution — spikes lasting hours to days that increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular disease.

The Bend/Redmond/Prineville area ranks 26th. The Portland/Vancouver/Salem area ranks 32nd.

And the Medford/Grants Pass area is 34th. It also came in 50th for year-round particles.

