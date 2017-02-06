3 Malheur Occupiers Plead Guilty Monday

The first of what’s expected to be three defendants slated to go to trial for their roles in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal trespassing charge, a misdemeanor.

The three defendants who plead guilty Monday were scheduled to go to trial next week, in the second trials stemming from last year’s 41-day long armed standoff in Oregon’s high desert.

“I plead guilty,” said defendant Dylan Anderson, 36, of Provo, Utah.

After pleading, U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown immediately sentenced Anderson to one year of probation, $1,000 restitution and prohibited him from unlawful camping on federal lands or visiting the Malheur Refuge near Burns, anytime during the next year.

Sean and Sandy Anderson, who are married and were among the final four occupiers at the refuge are also entered guilty pleas to the same misdemeanor charges Monday afternoon. Defendant Darryl Thorn was also scheduled to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge, but his hearing was cancelled.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel said the government had evidence that Anderson was at the refuge “at a time it was not open to the public.”

“We move to dismiss all remaining charges against Mr. Anderson,” Gabriel said.

“All the other charges are dismissed,” Brown replied.

The guilty pleas will significantly reduce the number of defendants and the amount of time necessary for the second trial. Jury selection in the trial for the remaining defendants, Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer, Darryl Thorn and Jake Ryan, is set to begin Feb. 14th.

Prosecutors have charged them with conspiring to prevent federal employees who work at the refuge from doing their jobs, a felony. Ryan and Patrick have also been charged with carrying a firearm in a federal facility, also a felony. The remaining defendants have also been charged with misdemeanor charges, like trespassing, that will be decided by a federal judge, rather than a jury.

In October, a jury acquitted seven defendants, including occupation leader Ammon Bundy and his brother Ryan Bundy of the same felony charges prosecutors are pursuing in next weeks’ trial.

This story will be updated.

