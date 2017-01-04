In 2nd Term, Oregon's AG Says She'll Defend Oregon Against Trump

After being sworn in for a second term, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Wednesday in Portland that she’s prepared to defend the rights of Oregonians even if that means conflicts with the Trump administration.

“All of us, as Oregonians, have certain beliefs, values and practices that we take for granted. They define who we are as a people and who we are as a state,” Rosenblum said in remarks following her oath of office. “The rhetoric of the recent election suggests some of those values may come under attack.”

Rosenblum said the agency’s role will be a legal one, not a political one.

“Your state Department of Justice will do everything it can within the limits set out in our state and federal constitution to protect those beliefs and values and practices,” she said.

Rosenblum took the oath of office in front of state lawmakers, district attorneys, judges, employees of the Oregon Department of Justice and representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The oath of office was administered by Multnomah County Judge Julie Frantz.

"As a friend over many decades, as a colleague on the bench for many years, and as a citizen of this state, I am deeply honored that you asked me to administer this oath of office," Frantz said, before asking Rosenblum to raise her right hand.

Rosenblum said that in her second term, her staff will work daily to ensure values such as equality, protecting women’s reproductive freedoms, expanding the Oregon Health Plan and protecting the environment are not compromised.

During the upcoming legislative session, Rosenblum said, the Department of Justice will focus on increasing public access to government records and eliminating profiling by police.

The agency will also work to curb the opiate epidemic in the state and to reduce student debt, she said.

“I like to think of myself as the people’s attorney general, working every day to advocate for and protect all Oregonians, especially those whose circumstances mean they most need our support,” Rosenblum said.

