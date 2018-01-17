2018 State of the Union: January 30th at 6pm

On Tuesday evening, January 30th, President Donald Trump is scheduled to give his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. One year into the Trump administration, the Speaker of the House has extended the traditional invitation to the president to "take account of the progress we have made" and "lay out the work that still remains to be done."

JPR will broadcast NPR's live coverage of the President's speech, as well as the Republican Response on the Classics & News and News & Information Services. NPR's Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly will host the coverage. Also joining coverage: National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis with additional NPR correspondents and editors.

To find an on-air frequency in your area, click here. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select either "Classics & News," or "News & Information."