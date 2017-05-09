2017 Riverbend Live! Season Announced

Riverbend Live!, the free weekly music series in Winston, Oregon turns 21 this year, and the season kicks off July 7th with the wildly creative and exciting Dirty Bourbon River Show.

Winston’s annual tradition continues this year at the outdoor theatre at Riverbend Park. Each concert will start at 7pm. You are invited to bring your blanket or lawn chair, but no pets. There will a variety of food booths, or if you prefer, bring your picnic basket. To learn more, visit www.riverbendlive.org.

The season includes:

July 7th – The Dirty Bourbon River Show

July 14th – Blues and soul from Ural Thomas and The Pain

July 21st and 22nd – A Youth Theater presentation of Once Upon A Time: A Disney Musical Review

July 28th – Afro-Pop from Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca

August 4th – Cowboy Poet Waddie (WAH-dee) Mitchell and Western Music from David Wilkie and Cowboy Celtic

For more information, visit Riverbendlive.org.

JPR is proud to sponsor this year's Riverbend Live!